Glen Burney Falls

Ribbons of water flowing down New Year’s Creek make up the scenic Glen Burney Falls. Getting to it tests a hiker’s physical endurance when he or she wants to return to the trailhead.

 Photo courtesy of hikewnc.info

BLOWING ROCK — The deception isn’t intentional on anybody’s part — except perhaps by Mother Nature.

“The Glen Burney Trail down to Glen Burney Falls is a beautiful walk down,” said Blowing Rock resident Jim Walters. “But it is deceptive, because for most people it is not so beautiful on the way back up. Visitors to Blowing Rock casually stroll around downtown in their flip-flops and sneakers and come upon this sign pointing to the Glen Burney Trail. So they are kind of fooled into thinking that with the trailhead being so close to downtown, it is probably pretty easy. What they find is that it is anything but easy. The first eight-tenths of a mile are not terrible, but especially depending on the weather it can be a challenge to get back up. And the lower part down to the Glen Burney Falls and below, that is not for the frail or unprepared.”

Top of Glen Burney Falls

The gentle decline to the actual fall-off of water lures the over-adventurous out onto the rocks, thinking it is safe, Blowing Rock Emergency Services Director Kent Graham reports. Sometimes it is at their own peril.
Glen Marie Falls

Further down the Glen Burney Trail are the Glen Marie Falls. Getting to the bottom and back up again is not recommended for casual hikers.
Glen Burney memorial plaque

A memorial plaque for an incident that happened in 1931, that resulted in the death of a Girl Scout leader and Charlotte-based high school teacher and coach, serves to underline the risk of the Glen Burney Trail as you approach Glen Burney Falls from the top.

