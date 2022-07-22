The gentle decline to the actual fall-off of water lures the over-adventurous out onto the rocks, thinking it is safe, Blowing Rock Emergency Services Director Kent Graham reports. Sometimes it is at their own peril.
A memorial plaque for an incident that happened in 1931, that resulted in the death of a Girl Scout leader and Charlotte-based high school teacher and coach, serves to underline the risk of the Glen Burney Trail as you approach Glen Burney Falls from the top.
BLOWING ROCK — The deception isn’t intentional on anybody’s part — except perhaps by Mother Nature.
“The Glen Burney Trail down to Glen Burney Falls is a beautiful walk down,” said Blowing Rock resident Jim Walters. “But it is deceptive, because for most people it is not so beautiful on the way back up. Visitors to Blowing Rock casually stroll around downtown in their flip-flops and sneakers and come upon this sign pointing to the Glen Burney Trail. So they are kind of fooled into thinking that with the trailhead being so close to downtown, it is probably pretty easy. What they find is that it is anything but easy. The first eight-tenths of a mile are not terrible, but especially depending on the weather it can be a challenge to get back up. And the lower part down to the Glen Burney Falls and below, that is not for the frail or unprepared.”
Blowing Rock Emergency Services Director Kent Graham reinforced that assessment.
“We go down Glen Burney to get people out several times a year,” said Graham. “While there have been some rescues down at the falls, a lot of our work is even on the upper part of the trail. People get out of breath and can’t continue to climb. They twist an ankle and can’t walk at all. Weather plays a role, too, because if there has been any precipitation then it can get pretty slick.”
The trail is only 1.2 miles, or 2.4 miles down and back up, and it features what Walters describes as “two beautiful waterfalls,” the Glen Burney Falls and the Glen Marie Falls. The source of the water is New Year’s Creek, which flows out of Mayview Lake in Broyhill Park.
The trailhead starts at an elevation of 3,520 feet, but drops some 675 feet to Glen Marie Falls.
Walters pointed out that the trail is broken into two segments, the first being a 320 foot drop over what is roughly three-quarters of a mile down to the Cascades. The trail is rated as moderate on the way down and “harder” to get back up.
It is from that point on where people have gotten into the most serious trouble. They may have managed the moderate descent of the upper segment in their flip-flops and sneakers but, Walters points out, hiking boots or shoes and even hiking poles are recommended below the Cascades.
“Near the top of Glen Burney Falls, which is the first falls you come to on the way down, there is a bronze plaque memorializing a tragedy that occurred in 1931. A teacher and Girl Scout leader was killed when she tried to save one of her young charges. The young girl survived, but the teacher died the next day,” Walters recounted.
Graham underlined the danger in saying that looks can be deceiving.
“People think they can safely go out to the edge of the rocks or even into the water at the top of the falls, but it is very deceptive, and the rocks are very slick. If you are unconvinced, just know that we have pulled a mature, but dead dog out of the rocks below. If an adult dog can be fooled into thinking they are safe, just what risk do you think there is for humans?” said Graham.
The Glen Burney Trail dates to 1895, according to historical records provided by Walters. In 1906, Emily Pridden, founder of the Skyland Schools in 1892, donated the 33 acres that make up the Glen Burney Trail. “Glen” is derived from the Scottish term for a “deep valley in the Highlands.”
