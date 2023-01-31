HIGH COUNTRY — In honor of National Mentoring Month, Western Youth Network has worked extra hard throughout January to show love to its mentors and spread awareness about what they do.
WYN’s mentoring program helps youth between the ages of 6 and 17 who need a little extra support and guidance in Watauga and Avery counties, said Haley McKinney, Avery Mentoring Program Manager at WYN. The program connects them with a mentor that can serve as a role model and cheerleader, she said.
“National Mentoring Month is recognized nationally by the president and administration, but also locally,” said Carla Parker, WYN’s Mentor Program Assistant. “We send a proclamation out to all the mayors so they can officially recognize it as well.”
WYN works directly with school counselors and the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. The organization runs off of a “best fit” mentality, meaning that their mentor-mentee matches are carefully chosen and specifically tailored to be the most beneficial. Mentors through WYN can be a part of a school-based program, where they do things such as eat lunch with their mentee, or the community-based program, where they do things after school together, Parker said. Thursday, Jan. 26 is Thank Your Mentor Day, Parker said.
“This is really just a time to talk about what it means to be a mentor, bring awareness about what they do in the community and recruit more people into being mentors,” she said.
Parker said that research shows that just one positive adult figure in a child’s life can combat the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences, also known as ACEs.
“A supportive relationship with a trustworthy adult can buffer children against trauma and help them develop the resilience to overcome adversity,” McKinney said.
Not only do the children benefit from the program, but mentors often seem to get just as much out of it, she said. They often see it as very rewarding and one mentor recently told Parker that mentoring is “one of the most positive things” she has done in the community.
WYN is always accepting applications for new mentors, Parker said, and the application process is fairly simple. After applying, mentor candidates will be interviewed and fully trained. Additionally, anyone can refer a student who may be in need of a mentor. To learn more about WYN, refer a student for a mentor or apply to be a mentor, visit https://www.westernyouthnetwork.org.
“We can all remember a person in our lives whose kindness and wisdom made us who we are today,” McKinney said. “Consider becoming that hero for a young person in your community.”
