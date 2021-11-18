BOONE – Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is one of more than 220 Habitat organizations awarded a grant from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help low-to-moderate income families construct and improve homes across the country.
“Far too many people across the country are facing housing instability and one of our key priorities is to create housing affordability solutions where everyone can have a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Kimberly Davis, senior community relations consultant for Wells Fargo. “We are proud to support Habitat for Humanity in providing homeownership opportunities for hundreds of families nationwide through Wells Fargo Builds.”
Watauga County Habitat for Humanity will receive $15,000 and use the funding to build a new home in their GreenWood neighborhood. The home will be built with future homeowner, Kim Paterno, who helped kick off construction at a groundbreaking event Saturday, Nov. 6.
“We are grateful for the long-term and continued partnership between Habitat and Wells Fargo through Wells Fargo Builds,” said Watauga County Habitat Executive Director Alex Hooker. “Wells Fargo understands the importance of affordable housing and this support helps Habitat further our work of serving families, not only in Watauga County, but across the country.”
The grant is part of a $7.75 million donation Wells Fargo is making to Habitat for Humanity International through Wells Fargo Builds, an initiative that provides philanthropic financial support and volunteerism to create sustainable affordable housing.
More than 340 homes will be constructed or repaired with Habitat in over 40 states through the initiative this year. Wells Fargo Builds is part of Wells Fargo’s $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.
