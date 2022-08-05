BOONE — A voter challenge against Watauga County Board of Commissioners Chair John Welch was dismissed by the Board of Elections in a 4-1 vote on Wednesday evening, Aug. 3.
The board stated in the motion that the challenge would be dismissed by the board "in accordance with directives issued to the board by the North Carolina State Board of Elections in Numbered Memo 2018-07."
The three Democrats on the board — Chair Michael Behrent, Matt Walpole and Marv Williamsen — were in favor of dismissing the challenge with the motion coming from Walpole. The two Republicans on the board — Eric Eller and James Hill — split, with Hill voting to dismiss the challenge.
To start the meeting, Behrent — who was meeting virtually over video due to a previous commitment — talked about what two criteria the board has to consider at the preliminary hearing. First, Behrent said the board needs to consider if the challenge was properly filed and, second, the board has to consider if there is probable cause that the voter is not properly registered.
Behrent then talked about strict mandates from the North Carolina State Board of Elections and specifically, Behrent mentioned Numbered Memo 2018-07. That memo, issued on Aug. 8, 2018, states that county board of elections is "hereby instructed" to not hear voter challenges based on change in residency and to not hear voter challenges based on other qualifications without individualized knowledge within the 90 days before an election.
He then asked for clarification on the basis of the challenge, as part of the voter challenge form had the complainant sign the voter challenge form stating, in part, that the challenge is not based on a change in residency.
Behrent wanted clarification on the challenge as the complainant used phrases such as "the fact Mr. Welch has taken the position at University of Virginia" and "now resides in his domicile there" and that "Mr. Welch abandoned his domicile by creating a residence in Virginia and does not have a definite term in which he will return to North Carolina."
"There seems to be a little bit of something that's not quite clear to me in this because you certify under pain of perjury that this is not a residence issue relating to a voter registration, and yet you use the language of change of residence in the justification," Behrent said.
He then asked for clarification and if the challenge was based on Welch's change in residence.
Nathan Miller, an attorney who spoke on behalf of the Linda Byrd who submitted the voter challenge, answered questions and argued that the memo Behrent referenced wasn't relevant any longer, as one of the statutes in the memo no longer exists in that form.
Eller asked Miller if he was familiar with North Carolina Statute 163-185, which he was. Eller then asked if he agreed that the statute provides for challenge based upon residency, which Miller also said it does.
Eller than asked if Miller was aware of any case law declaring 163-185 unconstitutional or any case law that would prohibit the board from proceeding under that statute.
Behrent then asked if it was Eller's view that the general statutes he was referencing that came after the memo and after a court decision should be read as superseding or rendered moot in some way, which Eller said yes.
The matter came down to whether the board believed the memo — which was a mandate from the State Board of Elections — either had to be followed or not. Behrent said that if it is not moot, the mandate is extremely clear in that the board "do not hold a hearing or take any other action to consider a voter challenge based on a voter's change in residency."
After hearing more from Eller, Miller and the board attorney, Anthony di Santi — attorney for Watauga County who also represented Welch at the meeting in his capacity as a commissioners — briefly spoke.
He said he was there to address the "issue of whether the state board of elections mandate" is applicable to the board. He brought up the voter challenges procedure guide, which was last updated June 8.
He specifically brought up Section D, which states "Due to a federal court decision based on provisions of the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA), no voter challenges may be based on a voter’s change in residency."
Since that procedure guide was last updated six weeks ago, di Santi said he thought it was still "applicable to the Watauga County Board of Elections that this mandate by the State Board of Elections precludes any hearing on residency."
Eller brought up that there are two exceptions listed in the procedures guide, which state "A voter may be removed for a change in address only if (1) the county board has received written confirmation from the voter of a change of residency outside the county, or (2) the county board has already complied with the NVRA’s notice requirement and the voter has had no subsequent contact with the county board for two federal election cycles."
Miller maintained that there is a statute — 163-85 — that is not enjoined by any judge and is a law passed by the General Assembly in the State of North Carolina that would allow the board to hear a challenge based on residency.
After further discussion on whether or not they could move forward with the challenge based on the memo, Walpole made the motion to dismiss it.
Hill said after the meeting that he voted in favor of rejecting the challenge as he said he believed the memo from the North Carolina State Board of Elections was still valid and that the voter guides were updated on June 8 of this year, and stated they could not hear a voter challenge related to a change in residency.
"The evidence that there was based purely on residency and that numbered memo states that that is not means for (a) challenge or to hear it so that's why I voted that way," Hill said.
Linda Byrd said she was "disappointed, but not surprised" the board voted as it did.
Welch has not returned a request for comment as of publication.
