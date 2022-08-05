Watauga County seal

Watauga County seal

BOONE — A voter challenge against Watauga County Board of Commissioners Chair John Welch was dismissed by the Board of Elections in a 4-1 vote on Wednesday evening, Aug. 3. 

The board stated in the motion that the challenge would be dismissed by the board "in accordance with directives issued to the board by the North Carolina State Board of Elections in Numbered Memo 2018-07." 

