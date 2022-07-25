commissioners - john welch

Chair John Welch moved the board through the agenda at the July 19 commissioner meeting. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — Watauga County Board of Commissioners Chair John Welch plans to resign no later than Sept. 15. 

Welch accepted a position at the University of Virginia and has commuted from Watauga County since mid-May. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.