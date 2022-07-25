WATAUGA — Watauga County Board of Commissioners Chair John Welch plans to resign no later than Sept. 15.
Welch accepted a position at the University of Virginia and has commuted from Watauga County since mid-May.
In a statement, Welch — a Democrat — said that resigning from the board no later than Sept. 15 will allow the board to develop a transition plan and allow him to be a part of getting the new Valle Crucis School off the ground.
At the July 19 Board of Commissioners meeting, Bill Greene, Chair of the Watauga County Republican Executive Board, spoke during the public comment period regarding Welch's employment at the University of Virginia and eligibility to serve on the board. Greene said that Welch is no longer eligible to occupy a position on the board because he was "no longer a resident" of the county.
On July 25, lawyer Nathan Miller filed a lawsuit on behalf of Greene against Attorney General Josh Stein. Miller stated in the filing that Stein has the responsibility and duty "to act in situations where an individual is unlawfully failing to vacate an elected position."
The filing — which includes a letter from Miller sent to the AG's office on July 16 — can be found at tinyurl.com/37p2ufdf.
The lawsuit alleged that Welch "has permanently removed himself from Watauga County" or at least "removed himself from Watauga County, North Carolina for an indefinite time," which Miller alleges in his lawsuit means Welch is not an eligible voter in Watauga and "he is not legally allowed to maintain his position a a Watauga County Commissioner."
The lawsuit states that so long as the defendant — Stein — "fails to take action against Mr. Welch for his illegal retention of the office of Watauga County Commissioner, the Plaintiff suffers irreparable, unknown and continuous harm."
Representatives from the Attorney General's office have not returned a request for comment as of publication.
In response to Greene's public comment, Watauga County attorney Anthony di Santi researched Welch's eligibility to serve on the board. In a letter sent to Welch, di Santi wrote that he can continue serving as a Watauga County Commissioner until the end of his term, which expires in 2024.
di Santi cited "multiple facts and circumstances" as the bases of his opinion, according to the letter. The full letter can be found at tinyurl.com/mr32rd8m.
In the letter, di Santi mentioned that Welch's wife works in Watauga County and his daughter continues to go to school in the county.
According to the letter, the basis for Welch's eligibility lies in the fact that, pursuant to North Carolina law, Welch is still domiciled in Watauga County.
"Until such time as you decide to permanently abandon your North Carolina residence and acquire another permanent residence, you meet the requirements of a North Carolina domiciliary," di Santi wrote in the letter.
di Santi cited multiple general statutes to conclude that despite Welch working in Virginia, di Santi's office does not see "an abandonment of the first domicile."
"Moreover, even though you intend to eventually make Virginia your home, that is not the current reality," di Santi wrote. "Your family is still in Watauga County in the home you have lived in for many years, and your lives remain unchanged except for your commute to Virginia. Your driver's licenses, bills and all other aspects of your lives remain here until you have established domicile in Virginia. You cannot be domicile-less as you are a resident and domiciliary of some state. It is not possible for you to have established domicile in Virginia yet; therefore, your domicile remains Watauga County, North Carolina."
According to a Virginia code, there are two classes of residents, di Santi wrote when stating it was reasonable to ask when Welch's status would change.
"If, beginning May 15, 2022, you have spent and continue to spend 5 nights per week in Virginia for the rest of the year, you would still only have spent 170 days in Virginia for all of 2022," di Santi wrote. "Viewed another way, if you spend every single night between May 15, 2022 and November 7, 2022 in Virginia, you would still only have spent 176 nights there. Thus, you would not have established domicile in Virginia before the election occurs and are, therefore, a domiciliary resident and eligible to serve in Watauga County."
In conclusion, di Santi wrote that his office did not believe Welch's eligibility to serve as a Watauga County Commissioner was in question.
"Not only have you not abandoned your domicile in North Carolina as evidenced by your family 's continued permanent residence and presence for at least 10 -12 more months here, you also cannot have established domicile in Virginia even if you wanted to do so," di Santi wrote. "You may establish domiciliary residence in Virginia after you have been there for 183 days or more.
"We know there are a handful of open projects you would like to have the opportunity to see-through (the new Valle Crucis School, the Watauga County parking structure, etc.) for the community and maintaining continuity of the board as long as possible will be helpful," di Santi wrote.
