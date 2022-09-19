John Welch

Chairman John Welch led the board in a Aug. 16 Watauga County Board of Commissioners meeting. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

WATAUGA — John Welch is no longer on the Watauga County Board of Commissioners after his resignation effective Sept. 15. 

According to Watauga County Manager Deron Geouque, the board will discuss Welch's resignation at the Sept. 20 meeting. 

AG Stein files complaint against Commissioner John Welch
Judge orders AG to file action against Welch over eligibility
Welch voter challenge rejected 4-1 by board of elections
Welch to resign from Commissioners no later than Sept. 15, lawsuit filed

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.