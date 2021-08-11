WATAUGA — Nearly 20 years ago, America changed forever when terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 11, 2001. Another plane crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back. That day affected many people in various ways.
From loved ones who died in New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia during the attack, or who fought in the ensuing 20 years of war that took place in the Middle East following the attacks, the nation and everyone in it was affected.
The Watauga Democrat wants to hear from those who were in New York when 9/11 happened or were affected by the fall out. From people joining the military or having a family member join due to the attacks, the Watauga Democrat wants to hear from you.
Email moss.brennan@wataugademocrat.com if you want to share your story on how 9/11 affected you or a loved ones life.
