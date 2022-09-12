Watauga Co. Sheriff's Office logo

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting several scams taking advantage of community members.

Reports of messages left on phones claiming to be from a staff member of the WCSO have been made that the Sheriff’s Office said are “very convincing.”

