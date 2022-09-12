WATAUGA — The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting several scams taking advantage of community members.
Reports of messages left on phones claiming to be from a staff member of the WCSO have been made that the Sheriff’s Office said are “very convincing.”
When the number is called back, a recording directing callers to dial 911 or press a number for an officer who handles warrants is played. Callers are then transferred to an individual who “sounds very cordial” claiming there is a warrant out for the person’s arrest due to a missed court date, jury duty or other charges. WCSO reported that people are then told to either go to the office to be finger printed and arrested or pay a fine through various payment methods.
WCSO reported that two incidents occurred on Sept. 9 with one person being scammed out of $3,000 while the other almost lost $3,500, but decided to go to the Sheriff’s Office before sending the money via the requested method of Venmo.
WCSO said that if anyone receives that call, they should hang out and call (828) 264-3761 to file a report.
Other scams are also targeting people.
According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers are also “taking advantage of confusion surrounding President Joe Biden’s student debt relief program” to trick people into giving sensitive information that thieves can use to steal money. They said scammers start by calling victims, pretending to be a representative from a student loan forgiveness program. They then tell victims that they need to fill out an online form to see if they qualify for the forgiveness program.
“With the student loan forgiveness, it came about pretty suddenly,” said Tony Binkley, the president of the Better Business Bureau of Greater East Tennessee, in a press release. “Anytime something like that happens, scammers are going to try and take advantage of it.”
He said student loan processors would not contact debtors about forgiving the debt. He also said a common red flag of a scam like this is when the person on the phone is being especially proactive about the victim taking action, like filling out the form.
“If someone’s contacting you, that’s a pretty big red flag that they’re in it for themselves,” said Binkley. “There are some companies out there that will help you with your student loan debt, but they’re going to want some money to do that because it takes a little work.”
Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of a scam should report the scam to the Better Business Bureau and file a claim with the Federal Trade Commission.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.