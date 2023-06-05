Watauga Co. Sheriff's Office logo

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help identifying suspects allegedly involved in breaking into three homes.

According to WCSO, three homes were broken into utilizing forced entry between May 17 and May 22, and several thousand dollars of jewelry — necklaces, rings, watches and bracelets — and cash were stolen.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.