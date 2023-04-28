WATAUGA — The Watauga County Sheriff's Office honored the second anniversary of the deaths of Sgt. Chris Ward and K9 Deputy Logan Fox on Friday, April 28.
To start, WCSO members gathered to have a "marvelous" breakfast that was made by deputies, according to Sheriff Len Hagaman.
Previously, many deputies volunteered their time and perspiration to refresh the memorial in honor of the three fallen officers — Mast, Ward and Fox.
"Although it took some who were off duty, on duty, and even a WCSO retiree, to work, everyone did a phenomenal part of pruning the hedge, cleaning the memorial and walkway, planting perennials, and coaxing the survivor plants back to life with fertilizer and water," Hagaman said. "This was the best therapy for us."
On Friday morning, WCSO members gathered around and raised the American Flag to the top of the pole before moving it down to half-staff in memory of all the names on the monument as the National Anthem played.
That was followed by raising the North Carolina and WCSO flags, respectively. Finally, those gathered held a moment of silence.
On April 28, 2021, WCSO Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox were killed in a standoff that included the deaths of Michelle Ligon and George Ligon. Isaac Barnes, Michelle Ligon's son and George Ligon's stepson, was also killed.
The Watauga Democrat previously reported that deputies responded to a call for a welfare check at 553 Hardaman Circle just outside of Boone at 9:44 a.m. Ward and Fox entered the residence after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property, according to the WCSO.
The deputies were fired upon by a suspect identified by the WCSO as Isaac Barnes, 32. Fox and Ward called for backup. Fox died at the scene, and Ward died after being airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment, according to the WCSO. The standoff lasted 13 hours.
Other organizations and groups also remembered the fallen deputies on Friday.
Rep. Ray Pickett (R — Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany) posted on his Facebook Page.
"It's been two years since Sgt. Chris Ward and Deputy Logan Fox were ambushed and killed in the line of duty," Pickett wrote. "Melissa and I are keeping their families, along with the men and women of the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, in our prayers on this difficult day. I'm grateful for all the brave law enforcement officers in District 93 who serve our communities with honor and integrity."
The Blowing Rock Police Department posted a photo of the two deputies and wrote, "Your sacrifice has not been forgotten. Rest easy, brothers."
The Town of Boone Police Department posted a graphic of the two with "we remember" on it.
The App State Police Department posted a video with a picture of Ward and Fox.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
