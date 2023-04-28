WATAUGA — The Watauga County Sheriff's Office honored the second anniversary of the deaths of Sgt. Chris Ward and K9 Deputy Logan Fox on Friday, April 28.

To start, WCSO members gathered to have a "marvelous" breakfast that was made by deputies, according to Sheriff Len Hagaman.

Memorial Work

Members of the WCSO worked to clean up the memorial 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.