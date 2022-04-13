BOONE — The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is raising money to send officers to National Police Week in Washington, D.C.
National Police Week will take place from May 11 to May 16 with Peace Officers Memorial Day being May 15. The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is fundraising to send officers and their spouses to the event to participate in memorial services and vigils to honor Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 Deputy Logan Fox who were killed in the line of duty on April 28.
Fundraising events have included charging for parking at Rumple Memorial Presbyterian Church during Winter Fest in Blowing Rock, selling T-shirts and a barbecue dinner at Mount Vernon Baptist Church on April 9. The Sheriff’s Office is also accepting donations.
“We’re really just thankful for our community for supporting us. They’ve shown great generosity,” said Capt. Preston Russell. “Staying in D.C. for four to five days is more than $1,000 per officer, so the ability to go up there and not have to worry about the finances is just very impactful for us and we appreciate our community reaching out to us and helping us financially to take that burden of us.”
Russell shared his gratitude to the churches that have offered their space for fundraising efforts, restaurants and organization that donated food and beverages for the barbecue dinner and community members for attending events and making donations.
For more information or to donate, contact the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 265-7600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.