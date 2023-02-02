Department of Justice logo (web)

CHARLOTTE — The Watauga County Sheriff's Office was part of a multi-agency investigation that led to a 10-year sentence of a Burke County man for trafficking methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Sebastian Lefevers, 29, of Connelly Springs, North Carolina, to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for trafficking methamphetamine, Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced Feb. 1. 

