WATAUGA — Effective immediately, pistol purchase permits will no longer be issued by sheriff's in North Carolina, including the Watauga County Sheriff's Office.
All state laws regarding the issuance of pistol purchase permits by sheriffs in North Carolina were repealed on Wednesday morning following a vote by the General Assembly to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Senate Bill 41, Guarantee 2nd Amendment Freedom and Protections.
WCSO has stopped processing pistol purchase permit applications, including pending applications.
This means any person who wants to purchase or transfer a handgun in North Carolina no longer has to apply to the sheriff for a pistol purchase permit. However, any person who wants to purchase a handgun through a firearms dealer will still undergo the background check required under current law and either be sold the handgun or denied sale if the background check indicates the person is disqualified from possessing a firearm, according to WCSO.
Criminal penalties still apply for anyone that knowingly transfers a handgun to a person who may not lawfully possess the firearm (such as a convicted felon). Therefore, community members should remember that anyone wishing to obtain or transfer any firearm, including a handgun, must still comply with federal and State laws governing who may lawfully possess a firearm, according to WCSO.
North Carolina concealed handgun laws have not changed.
Any person residing in Watauga County wishing to carry a concealed handgun in North Carolina must still apply for and be issued a concealed handgun permit by the sheriff.
For additional information, call (828) 264-3761, click option 2 and ask for:
Julie Farthing, Administrative Assistant/Support
Norma Greene, Administrative Assistant/Support
Tyler Honeycutt, Administrative Assistant/Finance
Katherine Reed, Administrative Assistant/Civil
Sheriff Len Hagaman
Chief Deputy Kelly Redmon
Captain Carolynn Johnson, Captain of Criminal Investigations and Captain of Administrative Support Staff.
