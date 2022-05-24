WATAUGA — The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office stated no foul play or criminal activity is suspected after a body was found in the river near Castleford and River Ridge Road.
On May 18 at 4:27 p.m., the Watauga Communications Center received a report of a deceased body in the river near Castleford and River Ridge Road, according to a press release from the WCSO.
The caller was kayaking and saw what he believed to be a body. The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area. Sheriff’s deputies located the deceased in the river based on the directions given by the kayaker, approximately a half mile from the River Ridge Road bridge, according to the press release.
The Sheriff’s Office identified Kyle David Moretz, 70, of Castleford Road, as the deceased.
According to the WCSO, deputies delivered the death notification to family in the area.
The lead investigator worked with the local medical examiner. No suspects are being sought and there is no evidence to suggest criminal activity. It was determined by the lead investigator that the manner of death shows no evidence of foul play, according to the WCSO.
The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office stated in a release that it extends its deepest sympathy, thoughts and prayers to the Moretz family.
Watauga Medics, Emergency Management and the Watauga County Rescue Squad were also additionally dispatched and responded to the scene.
