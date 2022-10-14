WATAUGA — Watauga County Sheriff’s Office ha announced the addition of three new k-9’s to the patrol division K-9 Unit.
"Our new k-9’s and their handlers have recently finished training, and hold certifications in drug detection and tracking," WCSO stated in a press release.
Lt. Carl Hicks is now partnered with K-9 Diesel, Sgt. Casey Miller is now partnered with K-9 Fox, and Deputy Jack Greene is now partnered with K-9 Chris. These three new teams join the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit along with Sgt. Aaron Watson and his K-9 Maverick.
The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office has named its three newest K-9 Officers in honor of fallen deputies.
K-9 Chris is named in honor of Sgt. Chris Ward. K-9 Fox was donated to the Sheriff’s Office by Tim Fox, father of fallen K-9 Deputy Logan Fox. K-9 Diesel is named in honor of Deputy William Mast, whose beloved dog was also named Diesel. Hunter Mast chose this name to honor his father’s memory.
"We are excited about the wonderful work that these K-9 teams will be doing in Watauga County to help keep our citizens safe," WCSO stated in a press release.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.