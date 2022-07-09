BOONE — The Watauga County Sheriff's Office announced a Boone woman has been charged with trafficking in Opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture sale and deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture sale and deliver schedule I CS and felony possession of schedule II CS.
On June 8, detectives with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit assisted North Carolina Probation and Parole in conducting a search of the residence of Amie Catherine Coffey, 24, of Boone, WCSO announced in a press release.
The search was conducted due to information that WCSO had received alleging that Coffey was trafficking narcotics in the area. As a result of the search, several different bags of narcotics containing various types of controlled substances were located, according to WCSO. Coffey was charged with Trafficking in Opium or Heroin, and more charges are pending from this incident awaiting results from the North Carolina State Crime Lab. She was booked into the Watauga County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond, according to the WCSO.
On July 6, detectives with the WCSO Special Operations Unit, with assistance from the Patrol Division, conducted a vehicle stop on Old US Hwy 421 S in Deep Gap.
After K9 Cinta with Boone Police Department positively alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle, a search of the vehicle was conducted, according to WCSO. One of the occupants of the vehicle was Coffey.
After locating nothing in the vehicle, detectives located a bag on Coffey’s person containing what appeared to be methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine, according to WCSO.
Coffey was transported to the Magistrate’s Office where she was charged with Possession With Intent To Manufacture Sale and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession With Intent To Manufacture Sale and Deliver Schedule I CS, and Felony Possession of Schedule II CS. She was booked into the Watauga County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
The North Carolina Judicial Branch website states Coffey has a Superior Court date on July 11 and District Court dates on July 20 and Sept. 6.
The Watauga Democrat has requested a mugshot, which has not been sent as of publication.
