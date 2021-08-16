WATAUGA — School is back in session as Watauga County Schools welcomed back approximately 4,500 students to school on a wet and rainy Aug. 16 morning.
WCS teachers and staff alike welcomed back their students to the eight K-8 grade schools, one high school, the Watauga Innovation Academy and the Watauga Virtual Academy.
"It's exciting to have students and staff in school," WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said. "It feels the most normal that school has been in a long time with all students being back together five days a week, and plans for all of our normal school activities."
Outside of wearing face masks — which the Watauga Board of Education voted on Aug. 9 to require — as a precaution, Elliott said he hopes being back at school feels normal.
"(I'm) looking forward to our first high school athletic events this week, and lots of celebrations all across the school system," Elliott said.
Throughout the first day of school, Elliott visited all of the schools in the district.
"I look forward to visiting classrooms and seeing all my friends back in school," Elliott said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.