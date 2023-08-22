Benfield

New WCS Transportation Director Joannie Benfield and Dr. Leslie Alexander.

 Photo by Moss Brennan

BOONE — The Watauga County Board of Education approved the hire of a new transportation director at the Aug. 17 meeting.

Joannie Benfield was named Watauga County Schools’ new transportation director as she will take over from Jeff Lyons. Benfield comes from Avery County Schools, where she served in the transportation department.

  

