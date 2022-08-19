watauga county schools logo

WATAUGA — Watauga County Schools is welcoming new — and returning — assistant principals for the 2022-23 school year.

The Watauga Democrat asked each assistant principal to send in a bio as the school year gets set to start on Aug. 22. Below are their responses.

Martha Trimble

Martha Trimble is the assistant principal at Parkway School.
Erin white is a assistant principal at Watauga High School.
Madison Hollar

Madison Hollar is the new assistant principal at Hardin Park School.
Farzana Stanley

Farzana Stanley is the new assistant principal at Green Valley and Valle Crucis.

