WATAUGA — Watauga County Schools is welcoming new — and returning — assistant principals for the 2022-23 school year.
The Watauga Democrat asked each assistant principal to send in a bio as the school year gets set to start on Aug. 22. Below are their responses.
Martha Trimble
I am working at Parkway School. I taught in Watauga County for 6 years in 4th grade. I then moved to Dubai for a year as a Head of School over grades 1st-4th. I joined back in Watauga for 3 years for 7th & 8th grade. I left to teach 5th grade in D.C. for a year. Upon returning this year, I joined Parkway School as the assistant principal. I’ve experienced many places and countries, but nothing has my heart and is my home like Watauga County. I look forward to sharing and learning in the Parkway community!
Erin White
Assistant Principal at Watauga High School and second year as an assistant with Watauga County. Taught German and English in Indiana from 2007-2021. I am most looking forward to seeing students back in the buildings, collaborating with educators, and opportunities to learn and grow within the community. Travel has always been important to me and before graduating high school, I visited 18 countries.
Madison Hollar
Madison Hollar is the new assistant principal at Hardin Park School. She recently completed her tenth year of teaching. She taught one year of 3rd grade in Avery County Schools and the other nine years in middle grades English Language Arts and Social Studies at Cove Creek School here in Watauga County. She is most looking forward to the opportunity to support teachers, students, and families in this new role — everything from instructional coaching to providing a safe space to listen and encourage. Fun facts: she loves baking cookies (her Mexican hot chocolate sugar cookies are her specialty), and she and her husband have a dog, Charlie Stark, who’s named after Iron Man.
Farzana Stanley
My name is Farzana Stanley and I am very excited to be the new Assistant Principal at Green Valley and Valle Crucis. I began my career as a First Grade Teacher at Thomasville Primary. After receiving my masters in literacy, I became an Instructional Coach at Thomasville Primary. Upon receiving my Administrative license, I moved to Watauga County schools as a Math and Reading interventionist at Hardin Park. This year I look forward to building relationships with new staff, students, parents, and the community. One fact about me is I have a beautiful little girl who is my world!
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.