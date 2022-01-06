Due to incoming inclement weather and to ensure buses return safely to school, schools in Watauga County will be dismissing early Thursday, Jan. 6.
K-8 schools will dismiss at noon and Watauga High School will dismiss at 1 p.m. Buses will travel the same routes this afternoon that were traveled in the morning.
Watauga County Schools will update parents later today if there is a scheduled change for Jan. 7. Students should come home today with their laptop computers in anticipation for remote instruction if needed.
