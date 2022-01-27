Current WCS logo

Due to the forecast for afternoon snowfall, Watauga County Schools will dismiss early on Friday, Jan. 28.

K-8 schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. and Watauga High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. Buses will travel the same routes as Friday morning.

