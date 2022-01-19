WATAUGA — Due to poor road conditions in many parts of the district and the forecast for refreezing conditions and the potential of additional snow, Watauga County Schools will operate on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day for both Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21.
No students will report to school buildings. Teachers and other instructional staff may choose to work remotely, if needed, for their safety.
The Holiday/ Snowday Program at Hardin Park will open at 9:30 a.m. each morning
