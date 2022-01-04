WATAUGA — Watauga County Schools will operate on a three hour delay for students and staff on Wednesday, Jan. 5.
The school system stated buses will run Limited A routes, but there will be additional routes that cannot be traveled on Jan. 5. View the transportation website for more details at www.wataugaschools.org/Page/1036.
