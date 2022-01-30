WATAUGA — Watauga County Schools will operate on a one hour delay the morning of Monday, Jan. 31.
According to a message on the WCS website, the delay is due to areas which still have ice and snow covered roads and will give bus drivers time to navigate possible blocked areas.
Buses will operate on the same routes that were run on Friday afternoon with the following exceptions: Bethel and VC will be on Limited A routes, GV will not run Howard's Creek and Blowing Rock will run Paved Roads only.
Staff may report on a one hour delay if needed to ensure safe travels to work.
The statement asked for "the public's assistance in removing vehicles from the bus turnaround areas where possible."
To view a complete list of current routes, visit WCS's transportation website at wataugaschools.org/domain/240.
