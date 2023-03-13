Current WCS logo

WATAUGA — Due to additional overnight freezing precipitation and the forecast for additional snowfall through the morning hours, coupled with extremely cold wind chills, Watauga County Schools will operate on an inclement weather remote learning day on Tuesday, March 14. No students will report to school buildings. Teachers and other instructional staff may choose to work remotely, if needed, for their safety.

All K-8 students will begin instruction at 10 a.m. and follow the schedule provided by their teachers. K-8 WVA students will follow the set schedule established by WVA. All high school students will begin instruction at 10:30 a.m..

