WATAUGA — The Watauga County Board of Education has a timeline of late June to announce a new superintendent.
After nine years as Watauga County Schools superintendent, Scott Elliott announced his retirement on Dec. 12 that will take affect at the start of the new school year.
“We’re dedicated to finding another outstanding superintendent for our school system,” BOE Chairman Gary Childers said. “We’re going to do all within our capacity to do that.”
There’s a lot that goes into hiring a new superintendent and the process won’t be vey quick. The board hired the law firm Campbell Shatley, PLLC to help with the search and hiring process. That law firm is also the board’s attorney and Childers said they have helped other school systems with a process like this.
In early January, the official job listing for a new superintendent was posted with the school system accepting applications until March 1.
From now until those applications are due, Childers said they are working on the “leadership profile,” which will be what they are looking for in the next superintendent. That profile will include what the board thinks are the “necessary qualities for our superintendent to have.”
They are also doing a stakeholder survey that community members can fill out to let the board know what qualities they think are important for the new superintendent to have. The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.com/r/JNHGH5Q.
The board is also going to hold community listening sessions that will be official BOE meetings that the community is welcome to attend and give input on the search.
The meetings will be at
- Watauga High School on Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium
- Cove Creek School on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. in the media center
- Parkway School on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in the media center
At least two board members are also planning to go to every school to meet with faculty and staff and hear their thoughts.
Once the leadership profile is created and all the applications are in, Campbell Shatley will present them to the board, who will review them over a week. They will then narrow those applicants down to the “very best potential leaders.” Once they have what Childers calls the “semifinalists,” they will have Campbell Shatley conduct reference checks and media searches on those candidates.
After those checks are completed and the information is given back to the board, the board will then hold a special meeting in late April to narrow it down to a few finalists. Campbell Shatley will then conduct criminal background checks of the finalists. In May, the board will conduct interviews and go through a selection process — which will include contract negotiations — to then approve a new superintendent by the end of June. The new hire will start on July 1.
“We are just deeply grateful to Dr. Elliott for the outstanding leadership he’s provided for our school system and he’s going to be missed. There’s no question about that,” Childers said. “He’s earned his retirement and we wish him well. Our task now is to find just as good (of a superintendent) — if that can be done.”
