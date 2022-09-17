group shot

WCS teachers were honored on College GameDay Sept. 17 during Extra Yard for  Teachers Week. 

 Photo submitted

BOONE — With Extra Yard for Teachers Week taking place between Sept. 16-24, it was the perfect opportunity to honor teachers at Watauga County Schools when ESPN's College GameDay visited Boone. 

Watauga High School chorus teacher Brandon Winbush and Green Valley School and Mabel School art teacher Ashley Tate each received a $1,000 Donors Choose grant to support their classroom activities and were also shown on College GameDay along with other local teachers.  

Holding up checks

Watauga High School chorus teacher Brandon Winbush and Green Valley School and Mabel School art teacher Ashley Tate holding up their checks. 
Making their way

WCS teachers make their way from Hole Lotta Doughnuts to College GameDay. 

