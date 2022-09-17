BOONE — With Extra Yard for Teachers Week taking place between Sept. 16-24, it was the perfect opportunity to honor teachers at Watauga County Schools when ESPN's College GameDay visited Boone.
Watauga High School chorus teacher Brandon Winbush and Green Valley School and Mabel School art teacher Ashley Tate each received a $1,000 Donors Choose grant to support their classroom activities and were also shown on College GameDay along with other local teachers.
"I can't think of two more deserving teachers than Ms. Tate and Mr. Winbush to receive this recognition during Arts in Education Week," WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said.
Elliott said he was contacted by a representative from the College Football Playoff Foundation asking if they would collaborate with them and ESPN College GameDay to highlight the local teachers.
Teachers gathered at Hole Lotta Doughnuts — who gave out free coffee and doughnuts — at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, before walking down King Street to Sanford mall where they were featured on College GameDay.
"This has been an exciting week for our community, and I can't think of a better way to cap off the Extra Yard for Teachers celebration than by highlighting our local educators on a national ESPN broadcast," Elliott said.
Tate wrote on Twitter "What an honor honor to be recognized and awarded $1,000 from the College Football Playoff Foundation!" She wrote the grant "will fund so many amazing learning opportunities for my K-8 artists" and Green Valley and Mabel School.
Winbush wrote on Twitter "What a fun morning!!! Thanks to ESPN and the College Football Playoff Foundation" for awarding Tate "and I $1,000 to use for our classrooms! Go Apps!"
As a part of Extra Yard for Teachers, College GameDay says THANK YOU to all of the teachers for everything you do 👏 pic.twitter.com/t3Mb017tj1
