Photo 4.jpg

Scott Elliott

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott announced his plan to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. The announcement came during the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 12. Elliott has served as superintendent for the last nine years after being selected for the position in 2014.

In announcing his retirement plans, Elliott conveyed his gratitude to the school system and community for their support over the years.

Photo 1.jpg

The Elliott family: Grayson, Athena, Laura, and Scott. 
Photo 3.jpg

Elliott and Kindergarten students at Green Valley School during their annual ‘kinders vs. adults snowball fight.’

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.