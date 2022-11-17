Current WCS logo

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Schools Holiday Adoption Program is seeking donations to provide items to students in need during the holiday season. 

"Student needs become more evident during the holiday season if a family isn't able to provide any gifts for their children," said school social worker Jennifer Wandler. "School social workers and counselors, along with help from the faith community and area organizations, pair community members with students in need."

