WATAUGA — The Watauga County Schools Holiday Adoption Program is seeking donations to provide items to students in need during the holiday season.
"Student needs become more evident during the holiday season if a family isn't able to provide any gifts for their children," said school social worker Jennifer Wandler. "School social workers and counselors, along with help from the faith community and area organizations, pair community members with students in need."
Those in the community willing to help are asked to purchase gifts for the students. To maintain confidentiality, donors only receive information regarding the student's age, gender, needs, clothing sizes and fun items (interests, hobbies, or activities) they enjoy. Wandler said goal is to give each student at least $100 worth of items.
Most WCS K-8 schools operate under that system, but Watauga High School has moved to a gift card model.
"When COVID hit, many families were out of work and needs were larger than ever before," Wandler said. "People were not able to go shopping like they once were, but they were able to obtain gift cards to a variety of places. We had such a positive response from high schoolers and their families because students could go pick out their own items based on their preferred style and likes. "
Wandler said after Christmas break, she often has families reach out saying how appreciative they are for the gift cards as they wouldn't have had anything else for their child.
"Some of our students only have items that have been handed down," Wandler said. "They talk with such pride and confidence when they share how they were able to go shopping for themselves and get exactly what they want."
The number of students in the Holiday Adoption program continues to rise as Wandler said many families struggle to make ends meet, especially with inflation.
"Although we ask for donations to be turned in by Dec. 2, needs still arise until we are out for break," Wandler said. "We do our very best to support each need that may arise."
The Holiday Adoption program is just one way the school system works to offer support to students. Wandler said they often need support gathering hygiene products, snacks, shoes, clothes and prom attire. They also have a food pantry for WHS students, families and staff, and often there are items Wandler can't purchase — like eggs, condiments and spices — that would help supplement what the pantry offers.
"Our community has a way of showing up for our kids- letting them know they are important, they are remembered, and they are loved over the Holiday Season. These gifts have such a positive impact on students and family's lives- a light when other things seem dark," Wandler said. "If people would like to be considered for last-minute needs this year or for next year's program, folks are urged to contact school counselors or social workers. I also suggest giving to similar programs through the Hunger and Health Coalition's sharing tree, angel tree programs at local churches and Santa's Toy Box."
Those wishing to donate to the Holiday Adoption program can drop it off at the high school addressed to Wandler or mail it to 300 Go Pioneers Drive, Boone NC 28607.
The program asks for gift cards to places like TJ Maxx, Shoe Department, Belk, Tanger Outlets, Hobby Lobby, Michaels, Grocery cards, etc. Wandler said it would be nice to receive the gift cards in $25 or $50 increments but are "happy" to accept any donation. Wandler asks that donations be turned in by Dec. 2.
