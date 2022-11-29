vc groundbreaking

From left to right: Marshall Ashcraft, Scott Elliott, Bonnie Smith, Larry Turnbow, Billy Kennedy, Carrington Pertalion, Charlie Wallin, Jason Cornett, Gary Childers, Deron Geouque, Ray Russell, Jay Fenwick and Steve Combs turn over the first shovelful of earth as construction on a new school in Valle Crucis begins.

 Photo submitted

WATAUGA — After years of collaborative efforts, a groundbreaking at the new Valle Crucis School site took place on Tuesday, Nov. 29. 

The land sold to the school board by the Hodges family is located just about a third of a mile away from the current school. With initial conversations for the new building beginning more than six years ago, past and present school board members were at the groundbreaking to see their work come to fruition. 

Watauga County School Member Jay Fenwick with Superintendent Scott Elliott, County Manager Deron Geouque, Billy Kennedy and Commissioner Larry Turnbow. Elliott said he was proud to take part in the ceremony to kickstart construction.
School Board Chairman Dr. Gary Childers reads from comments he prepared on the groundbreaking ceremony. He is joined by former board member Ron Henries, Board Member Jason Cornett and Commissioner Charlie Wallin.
Plans for Valle Crucis School has been made by architects working with the school board. 
Current Valle Crucis School staff participate in a groundbreaking ceremony of their own. 
Current Valle Crucis School students participate in a groundbreaking ceremony of their own with WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott. 
Architect Chad Roberson, left, with School Board Member Steve Combs, Commissioner Charlie Wallin, and Board Member Jason Cornett who gave remarks about the groundbreaking.

