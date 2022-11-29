From left to right: Marshall Ashcraft, Scott Elliott, Bonnie Smith, Larry Turnbow, Billy Kennedy, Carrington Pertalion, Charlie Wallin, Jason Cornett, Gary Childers, Deron Geouque, Ray Russell, Jay Fenwick and Steve Combs turn over the first shovelful of earth as construction on a new school in Valle Crucis begins.
Watauga County School Member Jay Fenwick with Superintendent Scott Elliott, County Manager Deron Geouque, Billy Kennedy and Commissioner Larry Turnbow. Elliott said he was proud to take part in the ceremony to kickstart construction.
School Board Chairman Dr. Gary Childers reads from comments he prepared on the groundbreaking ceremony. He is joined by former board member Ron Henries, Board Member Jason Cornett and Commissioner Charlie Wallin.
WATAUGA — After years of collaborative efforts, a groundbreaking at the new Valle Crucis School site took place on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The land sold to the school board by the Hodges family is located just about a third of a mile away from the current school. With initial conversations for the new building beginning more than six years ago, past and present school board members were at the groundbreaking to see their work come to fruition.
Construction on the building is in its preliminary stages and will begin in earnest in the coming weeks, according to the school system.
"We are to celebrate the start of construction on the long needed new Valle Crucis Elementary School. I have often said Watauga County students, families, teachers and school employees deserve to have schools that match the quality of the people who use them," said Gary Childers, Watauga County Board of Education Chair. "This symbolic day confirms that this school district is about to get that kind of school. It will be the pride and joy of this community for years to come."
Joining school board members were Watauga County Commissioners, architects, construction crew members and WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott who thanked those in attendance for the many ways he said they helped further the project.
“Thank you so much to all of you who have worked so hard to make the construction of a new school in Valle Crucis a possibility,'' Elliott said. “We’ve come a long way to get to this point, and I am so proud to have worked alongside the school board, county commissioners and so many others to give the students and teachers in Valle Crucis the school building that they deserve.”
Watauga County Commissioners approved a bid from H&M Constructors in the amount of $47,874,600 and a total project budget of $53,530,000, which includes technology, architect fees, contingencies and FF&E at their Oct. 4 meeting this year.
School staff, teachers and students were given the opportunity to see the site later in the day.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.