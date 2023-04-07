GREEN VALLEY — Heather Ward and Tara Watsons Kindergarten classes at Green Valley School have furthered their extensive win streak against the Watauga County Schools Central Services Staff in the annual marshmallow “snowball fight” held in their classroom. The kinders’ uncontested mastery of the competition now extends beyond institutional memory and is perhaps unprecedented in modern times.

Equipped with marshmallows to substitute for snowballs, the kinders crafted armor from umbrellas, snow sleds and ski goggles provided by team captain, Superintendent Scott Elliott, to put together a towering offensive volley that set the tone early, quickly curtailing any plans WCS staff brought to the contest.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.