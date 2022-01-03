WATAUGA — There will be no school for Watauga County School students on Jan. 4 due to ice and snow covered roads across the district, according to the school system.
Jan. 4 will be an optional teacher workday.
The school system will not utilize remote instruction until K-8 students have been able to return to school in person to take home their laptop computers.
Staff may report on a two hour delay if needed for their safety. The Holiday/Snow Day program at Hardin Park will open at 7:30 a.m.
