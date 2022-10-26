Servant's Heart

Smith and Jernigan are presented their award by Transportation Director Jeff Lyons.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — During their October meeting, the Watauga County Board of Education presented the Servant’s Heart Award to WCS School Bus Mechanics, Dillon Smith Nathan Jernigan. The award is presented by the board to any teacher, student or staff member who goes above and beyond their regular duties and shows exemplary service to Watauga County Schools.

The school district’s transportation director Jeff Lyons said that, while both men were excellent service technicians and were vital to keeping Watauga’s bus fleet on the road, their nomination was intended to highlight their willingness to fill in and drive school buses when no regular driver was available. He said the two had driven bus routes almost every day this school year in addition to their regular work.

