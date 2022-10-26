BOONE — During their October meeting, the Watauga County Board of Education presented the Servant’s Heart Award to WCS School Bus Mechanics, Dillon Smith Nathan Jernigan. The award is presented by the board to any teacher, student or staff member who goes above and beyond their regular duties and shows exemplary service to Watauga County Schools.
The school district’s transportation director Jeff Lyons said that, while both men were excellent service technicians and were vital to keeping Watauga’s bus fleet on the road, their nomination was intended to highlight their willingness to fill in and drive school buses when no regular driver was available. He said the two had driven bus routes almost every day this school year in addition to their regular work.
“These two young men have been driving a school bus almost every day this school year, as well as keeping up their monthly inspections and required services on the vehicles they maintain, sometimes working 11-14 hours per day to get it done,” Lyons said. “They do this because they see something that needs to be done and they do it. They do it because they know that many students in our district depend on school buses to get to and from school. Without the efforts of these two men, there would have been days when many of our students would not have had access to school bus transportation.”
Lyons said Smith has been a mechanic with Watauga County Schools for 14 months and has a daughter who attends Hardin Park School. Jernigan has been with the school system for three years, beginning his career as a school bus driver at the age of 19. He has been working as a mechanic for almost two years.
Watauga County School is hiring for bus driver and monitor positions, those interested may contact Jeff Lyons at lyonsj@wataugaschools.org or by calling (828) 264-7190.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.