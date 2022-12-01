WATAUGA — Watauga County Schools is aware of multiple false threats and swatting calls being sent out to schools all across North Carolina.
"While Watauga has not received any of these calls, we've been reassured by local emergency management and law enforcement that the calls going out across the state are false," WCS Superintendent Scott Elliott said in a statement. "It is unfortunate that I must remind people that it is a felony to communicate a threat false or otherwise against a public school."
Elliott said they just wanted everyone to know that "our students and staff are safe and sound" and that they have not received any threats.
Watauga County Sheriff's Office Major Kelly Redmon said he echoed Elliott's comments. Redmon confirmed that WCSO sent officers to Wilkes County after reports of an active shooter at one of the high schools.
