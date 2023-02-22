WATAUGA — The Watauga County Historical Society has given an honorary Hall of Fame spot to one of the main people behind the efforts to preserve Watauga’s history: Dr. Eric Plaag.
For its inaugural class of 2022, the Watauga County Historical Society inducted 12 historical figures — living and dead — who have contributed to Watauga County’s history and/or literature, or to the preservation thereof.
Nominations and voting were held by members of the historical society and the Digital Watauga Project committee members. The nominations produced a diverse pool of deserving honorees. The WCHS stated in a release that perhaps because the society cast the net far and wide, and were looking for the types of folks traditionally underrepresented in this type of recognition — such as women and people of color — “our sights fell short” of nominating the person who has pulled this effort — and so many others — together in the name of historical preservation: Dr. Eric Plaag.
Born and raised in Virginia, Eric completed his BA at Religion and Philosophy at the College of William and Mary and an MFA in Fiction Writing at George Mason University. After spending the better part of a decade in New England, Eric moved to South Carolina where he earned a PhD in American History at the University of South Carolina in 2006 and began his career in history, conducting research and writing on various topics.
In 2011, he and his wife Teresa moved to Boone, and as WCHS president Bettie Bond affectionately puts it, “nothing’s been the same since.” Seeing a need for an organized approach to historic preservation in the face of the continual push and pull between interests of Appalachian State University, the town of Boone, and the county, Eric soon immersed himself in the history of Boone, with particular focus on downtown and its historical buildings and landmarks. His local contributions include the Comprehensive Architectural Survey of Downtown Boone, in which he dedicated more than 500 hours of volunteer service. This survey includes highly detailed historical and architectural write-ups of various buildings in the downtown area.
Eric’s leadership roles with the Watauga County Historical Society and the Historic Preservation Commission have provided needed energy and focus to local history, with a concentration on active progress, according to the organizaton. This culminated in the recent establishment of the downtown historic district and the protections afforded it.
He has also served on the Appalachian Theatre Board of Trustees and was instrumental in the restoration of the establishment. He frequently speaks at local marker unveilings and has conducted walking tours of Boone. Most recently, he was involved with the popular Boone Cemetery tours, which took place last October, and wrote the Arcadia book “Remembering Boone” as part of the Boone 150 celebrations. All proceeds from the book go toward funding the Digital Watauga Project.
In 2014, Eric co-founded the Digital Watauga Project, WCHS’s primary effort, which aims to preserve the High Country’s archival memory through the digital capture and preservation of historic photographs, documents and other materials. As volunteer and chairperson, he has guided a dedicated team of volunteers, technicians and interns in creating an increasingly professionalized community archives initiative. Those who have been around the Digital Watauga team know how much each member contributes to this project, and there is now a framework for Digital Watauga to outlive its creators. Still, the project relies on the expertise of its guiding north star.
On Feb. 25, 2018, Eric was honored by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution with the NSDAR Historic Preservation Medal, the organization’s highest award for historic preservation efforts. In keeping with the timing of this award, the organization is making this Hall of Fame announcement near the official Eric Plaag Day.
“As members of the WCHS and Digital Watauga, we would be remiss not to acknowledge someone who has been such a bastion of historical preservation, and we are thus awarding Dr. Eric Plaag — unbeknownst to him until the announcement — an honorary induction into the Watauga County Historical Society Hall of Fame,” the organization stated in a release. “We are grateful for his knowledge, passion, mentorship, and friendship–all of which make the place we call home that much richer.”
Nominations for other inductees to the 2023 Watauga County Historical Society Hall of Fame are still open through the end of March. To nominate a figure, past or present, visit www.wataugacountyhistoricalsociety.org/hall-of-fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.