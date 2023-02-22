Signing RB.jpg

Eric signing copies of Remembering Boone.

 Photo credit Teresa Plaag

WATAUGA — The Watauga County Historical Society has given an honorary Hall of Fame spot to one of the main people behind the efforts to preserve Watauga’s history: Dr. Eric Plaag.

For its inaugural class of 2022, the Watauga County Historical Society inducted 12 historical figures — living and dead — who have contributed to Watauga County’s history and/or literature, or to the preservation thereof.

