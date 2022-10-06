Holt in Florida

The emergency services personnel from North Carolina helping in Florida. Holt is the 10th one from the left in the front row. 

 Photo Courtesy Gov. Roy Cooper's Office

FLORIDA — Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt is one of 16 personnel headed to Florida as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

“Although we mourn five deaths and incurred some damage, it’s clear North Carolina missed the worst of this storm,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a press release. "Now that some of our emergency resources are no longer needed at home, we are sending additional assistance to our Florida neighbors, who have a long road of recovery ahead.”

