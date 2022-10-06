FLORIDA — Watauga County Emergency Services Director Will Holt is one of 16 personnel headed to Florida as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.
“Although we mourn five deaths and incurred some damage, it’s clear North Carolina missed the worst of this storm,” said Gov. Roy Cooper in a press release. "Now that some of our emergency resources are no longer needed at home, we are sending additional assistance to our Florida neighbors, who have a long road of recovery ahead.”
North Carolina is providing 16 personnel on two incident management teams, which will help Lee County, Florida coordinate response and recovery operations. Lee County is home to Fort Myers and Cape Coral, some of the locations hardest hit by Hurricane Ian and where about half of the deaths from the storm have occurred, according to Gov. Roy Cooper's office.
Holt said in a text message that he is happy to support "our neighbors as our neighbors always support us."
The team of state and local emergency managers and first responders will be in Florida for two weeks to support Lee County emergency managers in coordinating ongoing response operations including search, distribution of relief supplies, damage assessment and beginning the recovery process. The team is traveling with all the supplies and equipment they need to set up a basecamp and be self-sufficient while working, as most of the infrastructure in the area is destroyed and services are unavailable.
North Carolina also provided experts in emergency communications who have supported the Florida State Emergency Operations Center since before the storm made landfall. Personnel are from the FirstTech Office in the NC Department of Information Technology and from North Carolina Emergency Management and have covered a two-week deployment period.
North Carolina is also filling a Florida request for a public information officer to assist at the state EOC for a two-week period.
“We will remain ready to deploy other resources as needed and continue to look for ways to support our partners in Florida and the ongoing response and recovery efforts in the impacted communities.” said NC Emergency Management Director William Ray in a press release.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.