BOONE — The Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative met for their annual conference, with the theme “rooted in resilience”, to discuss topics such as trauma, mental health and coping skills.
This year's conference was hybrid with two online sessions on May 13 and two in-person sessions on May 14 to ease back in after the COVID-19 pandemic. The WCCI conference was held online in 2021 and was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“Some people are anxious to get back to being physically present, while others still prefer online, and some of us are navigating the balance of being present in so many different ways than we ever have before,” said Marisa Cornell, Executive Director of the Mediation & Restorative Justice Center and coordinator of the WCCI conference. “Hopefully WCCI 2022 offered ways for everyone to participate comfortably.”
This year's conference held classes on a variety of topics and featured business owners, teachers and educators, veterans and their loved ones and police officers. Sessions featured subjects like mental health stigma in the Latino community and overview classes on trauma and coping skills. The classes teach attendees about trauma and mental health awareness in all of these different ways.
Steve Troisi, pastor of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and attendee of the conference, said that the WCCI conference “is an impactful combination of learning and connections that help our community to grow strong together as we seek to wrap everyone, and particularly the most vulnerable, in love and compassion that will enable them to build resilience so that together our community can grow and thrive.”
Candis Walker, school counselor for Watauga County Schools and organizer of WCCI, said that as WCCI was being formed, many members of the community were not aware of the impact that trauma and adversity has on daily life.
“It is quite common now in our community for people to think about how hard times might be impacting the actions or reactions of others,” Walker said. “We can all pause before we react, and consider that others might be dealing with some hard times.”
The Boone town council proclaimed June 6-12 as Resilient and Thriving Communities Week in the town of Boone during their May 25 meeting at the request of Robyn Seamon of the WCCI.
“I just want to say how lucky and fortunate we are as a community to have such a forward thinking and difficult, necessary and life changing organization and initiatives and hard work in our community,” said councilmember Todd Carter in regards to the WCCI.
Carter added that after attending the first WCCI conference, it changed his life and made him a better person and better community member.
“So we're very thankful for the work that they do,” said Tim Futrelle, mayor of Boone. “The mission for the Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative is to promote health and resiliency in our community… and if we've ever needed more of it, I don't know."
"We want to thank Crossnore School Inc. for partnering with us to make this year's conference happen," said Denise Presnell, one of the founders of WCCI. "I would also like to thank our other sponsors and volunteers - this really is a community conference and there are a lot of us pulling together to make it a quality event."
As a part of this years conference, Andi Gelsthorpe, a local artist, created "The Crooked Path of Grief", which is an interactive art piece for community members to participate in. Participants were encouraged to write down personal losses that they were grieving on a strip of fabric and pin it on the line next to one of the grief flags.
"I walked through several times and it was very powerful. At the closing last Monday, another local artist, writer and poet, Amber Moodie-Dyer, took all the messages that had been left, created a narrative, and did a reading," Presnell said. "It gave voice to the grief of the community and was incredibly moving."
