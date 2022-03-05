UPDATE: Wilson was found safe at about 8:15 p.m., according to the Boone Police Department.
Helga Wilson, an 83-year-old white female, was last seen in the area of Taco Bell in Boone at 2 p.m. on March 5.
She was wearing a gray toboggan, floral shirt, and a walking stick, according to Watauga County Emergency Services. Wilson does have dementia.
If you have information, please call Boone Police at 828-268-6900.
Persona desaparecida: la Sra. Helga Wilson, una mujer blanca de 83 años, fue vista por última vez en el área de Taco Bell en Boone hoy a las 2 p.m., vestida con un tobogán gris, una camisa floral y un bastón. La Sra. Wilson tiene demencia. Si tiene información, llame al departamento de policía de Boone al 828-268-6900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.