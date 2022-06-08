BOONE — Water service will be interrupted beginning at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, due to a water line replacement. The work is weather permitting.
Streets affected are:
Westbrook Drive
Cherrybrook Drive
Council Street
Cherry Drive
The road will be closed on King Street from College Street to Cherry Drive.
To avoid additional inconveniences, the town of Boone has the following suggestions:
1. Due to the periodic interruption of service, community members may want to draw out some water to have on hand for drinking and cooking.
2. If you have an electric hot water heater or if your gas heater is not automatic with thermostat control, it is advisable to turn off the hot water heater until after water service has been restored.
3. If you leave the premises before water has been restored, make sure that all faucets and water taps are shut off and all drains and sink waste lines are open and not blocked.
4. If you have a refrigerator, which is water-cooled be sure to shut it off as soon as the water is turned off and do not operate it until water service has been restored.
"You may experience some 'banging' in the pipes when water service is restored," the town posted on Facebook. "This is due to air that has entered the pipes. It is no cause for alarm. Also, the water may appear cloudy. This is also caused by air in the pipes. What you see are actually many tiny air bubbles. This discoloration should clear up after the water runs for a few minutes."
For questions, contact Public Utilities (828) 268-6250.
