BOONE — A water main break in Boone that affected Park Street, Dotson Drive, Straight Street, Bent Street, Ridge View Drive, Gragg Street and a portion of Queen Street has been restored, according to the town of Boone.
As of 12:23 p.m. Jan. 25, water has been restored to the following areas: Park Street, Dotson Drive, Straight Street, Bent Street, Ridge View Drive, Gragg Street and the portion of Queen Street
Water to those areas should be restored in 2-4 hours, according to the town. For more information, please call the Public Works Office at (828) 268-6230
