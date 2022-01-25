Boone Logo (Current)

BOONE — A water main break in Boone that affected Park Street, Dotson Drive, Straight Street, Bent Street, Ridge View Drive, Gragg Street and a portion of Queen Street has been restored, according to the town of Boone. 

As of 12:23 p.m. Jan. 25, water has been restored to the following areas: Park Street, Dotson Drive, Straight Street, Bent Street, Ridge View Drive, Gragg Street and the portion of Queen Street

Water to those areas should be restored in 2-4 hours, according to the town. For more information, please call the Public Works Office at (828) 268-6230

