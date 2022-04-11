BOONE — Necessary maintenance work on a water pump located on Dogwood Road will result in expected water pressure loss or water loss on Tuesday, April 12.
The hours of potential impact are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm. for the following roads:
- Dogwood Road
- Stadium Drive
- Ferncliff Road
- Spring Street
- Fairview Drive
- Franklin Drive
- Poplar Summit
- Collins Lane
All maintenance work is weather dependent. For additional questions, concerns, or information, contact the Boone Public Utilities Department at (828) 268-6250.
