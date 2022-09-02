BOONE — A water main break in the area of Perkinsville Drive area is causing a road closure from the intersection of US Hwy 194 and Perkinsville Drive to the intersection of Perkins Street and Perkinsville Drive. 

The water will be off to the houses and businesses within that section, and to Perkins Street. The road will be closed for 4-6 hours and the water will be off for 4-6 hours.

