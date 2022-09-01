Crews on water leak

Crews work to fix a water leak on Howard Street. 

 Photo by Jillyan Mobley

BOONE — A water leak found on Howard Street on Sept. 1 has been repaired as of 4:28 p.m. 

A video was sent to the Watauga Democrat showing a "water spout" on Howard Street due to the leak. According to the town of Boone, when a pipe leaks, it can be just a trickle or it can shoot out, which is what happened on Howard Street. 

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.