Update: The water line on Robin Lane was repaired at 11:05 a.m., and officials from the town of Boone said water will be restored shortly.
BOONE — Water and sewer related repairs will take place on Robin Lane and Hamby Alley in Boone today, April 4.
According to a press release from the town of Boone, a water line was damaged on Robin Lane. In order to repair the damaged line, water to Robin Lane will be off for approximately 3 to 4 hours.
Additionally, Hamby Alley will be closed for the majority of the day beginning at 137 Hamby Alley and above. The town asks that drivers use alternate routes today, and thanks everyone for their patience.
For additional information on either issue, contact the town's office of Public Works at (828) 268-6250.
