WATAUGA — Women from around the community gathered to enjoy a night of beautiful views, hors d’oeuvres, connection and inspiration at Watauga Women in Leadership’s first gala entitled “Powerful Voices.”
The formal event was open to all and took place at the Inn at Crestwood on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event featured keynote speaker and interviewer Molly Grantham.
WBTV News anchor, author and three-time Emmy award winning journalist, Grantham spoke with previous Boone Area Chamber of Commerce Women of the Year Award Recipients about their journey to leadership and their many accomplishments.
“Tonight is about hearing from powerful voices from the High Country,” said First National Bank Business Banker Mary Louise Roberts as she introduced the speaking portion of the event. “We want to see if we can recognize the entire effort and look forward to hearing about what has motivated these ladies to making a difference in the High Country.”
Recipients spoke with Grantham about their accomplishments as well as the obstacles they overcame as women in their field. At the end of each interview, Grantham asked each woman what advice they would give their younger self as a way to reflect on their paths and offer candid advice to future leaders.
Director of the Middle Fork Greenway Wendy Patoprsty, who was Woman of the Year in 2017, said she would tell her younger self that “no is not a bad word... if you don’t fill your own bucket it is hard to help anyone else.”
Owner of Go Postal and 2018 Woman of the Year Christy Gottfried said “go for it” is the advice she would offer to her high school self.
Carolyn Clark, Woman of the Year Recipient in 2019 and founder of After Ever Communications, said she would tell herself “it’s all going to work out and someday you’re going to have a daughter to empower.”
Watauga High School Family Resource Coordinator, co-founder of Q’Pasa Appalachia and 2020 Woman of the Year Yolanda Adams said she would tell her younger self that “you are worth it and you can translate dreams in different languages.”
Carolynn Johnson, a captain with the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office and 2021 Woman of the Year, said that she would encourage herself to “meet every person that you can meet on this planet because you can never have too many people in your corner.”
Newly announced 2022 Woman of the Year Recipient and Chief Operations Officer at Appalachian Regional Healthcare System Amy Crabbe said she would tell her younger self to “always take the risk — when everybody shies away from a hard questions, lean in and answer it.”
After each woman completed their interview, Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President David Jackson thanked everyone for attending the “inspiring” evening.
Present at the gala were members of Women of Walker, an organization to recognize and support female business students at Appalachian State University. In addition, several female students from Watauga High School and the entire treble choir were sponsored to attend the event and were recognized as the “leaders of tomorrow.” A portion of the net proceeds from the event will be donated to the Women of Walker at Appalachian State University and for scholarship opportunities for female students at Watauga High School.
Watauga High School’s treble choir opened and closed the speaking portion of the event under the leadership of director Brandon Winbush.
