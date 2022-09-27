WATAUGA — Women from around the community gathered to enjoy a night of beautiful views, hors d’oeuvres, connection and inspiration at Watauga Women in Leadership’s first gala entitled “Powerful Voices.”

The formal event was open to all and took place at the Inn at Crestwood on Thursday, Sept. 22. The event featured keynote speaker and interviewer Molly Grantham.

gala 3

Molly Grantham was the keynote speaker and MC of the event.
gala 19

Guests listened to Molly Grantham and Women of the Year Award Recipients discuss their paths to leadership.
gala 1

Current and previous Women of the Year Amy Crabbe, Wendy Patoprsty, Christy Gottfried, Carolynn Johnson, Yolanda Adams and Carolyn Clark were recognized at the event for leadership in their fields.
gala 17

Boone Area Chamber of Commerce President David Jackson thanked everyone for attending the gala. 
gala 16

Laura Turner, Ellary Smith, Sophie Speckmann, Molly Smith, Skylar Moss, Mia Shanely, Candence Saner and Shannon Burroughs from Watauga High School attended the gala.

