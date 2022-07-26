wva1.jpg

Watauga Virtual Academy students Killian Hood and Connor Link participate in science activities at the Margaret Gragg Education Center as part of a WVA Science Night last school year.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Watauga County School’s online public school, the Watauga Virtual Academy, is working this summer to prepare programs aimed at increasing flexibility and options for students and families in grades Kindergarten through 8th grade across the county.

This fall, the WVA will offer K-8 homeschooled students the opportunity to attend part of their school day at the virtual academy. WCS has offered a similar program to high school students for the last several years, which allows dual-enrolled students to take part in athletics, clubs and extracurricular activities at Watauga High School.

