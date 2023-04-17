WATAUGA — Watauga County will be under increased fire danger starting Tuesday morning until the evening.
According to the National Weather Service, winds will remain elevated on Tuesday, with gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph. Temperatures will rise into the 60s across the higher elevations and the 70s outside of the mountains, which will combine to create much drier air to produce relative humidity values below 30%.
The very dry conditions and gusty winds will quickly dry out vegetation and enhance the potential for fires to start and spread.
The NWS recommends community members refer to their local burn permitting authorities on whether burning is permitted on Tuesday. If you do burn, the NWS recommends extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
