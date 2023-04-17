National Weather Service logo

The National Weather Service office in Greenville/Spartanburg issued a Winter Weather Watch for Avery County during the upcoming weekend winter storm. 

WATAUGA — Watauga County will be under increased fire danger starting Tuesday morning until the evening. 

According to the National Weather Service, winds will remain elevated on Tuesday, with gusts as high as 30 to 40 mph. Temperatures will rise into the 60s across the higher elevations and the 70s outside of the mountains, which will combine to create much drier air to produce relative humidity values below 30%.

