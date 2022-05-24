Watauga Scholarship Winners.jpg

Pictured from left to right: board Member, J B Lawrence, Board Member Hope Caroselli, Jillian Russert, Ella Irving, Jackson Martin, Abigail Leon, Logan Irving, Watauga District Manager Heidi Regan, Board Member Tom Trexler.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — Blue Ridge Energy recently awarded $32,000 in college scholarships to ten students across its service area seeking to further their academic goals. The scholarships are part of the Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track program designed to help high school students better prepare for acceptance into the college of their dreams. In Watauga County, five students received a total of $14,500.

The recipients are:

Jackson Martin, son of Stephen and Heather Martin, $4,000 to attend North Carolina State University.

Jillian Russert, daughter of John and Mary Beth Russert, $3,000 to attend Appalachian State University.

Abigail Leon, daughter of Steve and Tammy Leon, $1,500 to attend North Carolina State University.

Logan Irving, daughter of Brian and Susan Irving, $3,000 to attend Appalachian State University.

Ella Irving, daughter of Brian and Susan Irving, $3,000 to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track students begin college preparations in their freshman or sophomore year and develop leadership skills while preparing for the college acceptance and scholarship interview process. Leadership Track students also receive real-life skills like money management, social etiquette, and public speaking. As seniors, Leadership Track students are invited to apply for renewable scholarships worth up to $4,000 each.

This year marks the 63rd year Blue Ridge has awarded college scholarships. To date, more than 500 area students and citizens have received over $574,000 to help them attend the college of their choice.

For more information about the Blue Ridge Energy Leadership Track, visit our website, BlueRidgeEnergy.com, click on the “Community” tab or contact Tasha Rountree, director of community relations, at 828-759-8994 or trountree@blueridgeenergy.com.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.