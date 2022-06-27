WATAUGA — The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the community that they continue to have a persistent problem with scam phone calls and emails.
"Please be cautious of suspicious phone calls, emails, and/or text messages and do not click on links contained in them unless you are positive about the identity of the sender," the sheriff's office wrote in a release. "Legitimate businesses will never make a request for a customer to purchase gift cards in order to pay for goods or services. This has been the most common scam that the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office has seen in the past several years."
WCSO also stated it continues to see scams related to the purchase or adoption of animals.
According to WCSO, scams related to pet adoptions have historically occurred when a fake website and/or social media page is created to market pets. The scammer will then request payment, or down payment for the animal, and will continue to add costs associated with the animal such as travel expenditures or other added fees.
"If you intend to adopt or purchase a pet, please be aware that this is happening frequently and plan to either purchase or adopt a pet from a reputable breeder or rescue and/or meet the pet in a safe location prior to sending money," WCSO stated. "The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office would just like to remind our community to be safe and diligent as it pertains to online transactions and these suspicious phone calls and emails."
WCSO stated that community members should not hesitate to contact their local law enforcement agency with any questions regarding situations they are not sure about.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.