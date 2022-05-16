WATAUGA — Approximately 3,581 Watauga County residents voted during the early voting period between April 28 and May 14.
In the 2018 primary, approximately 2,100 Watauga County residents cast their ballots during the early voting period. The majority of early voters this year voted in the Watauga County Administration building while the second most voted at the App State early voting site.
Polls will open on Election Day, which is May 17, at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.
The following are the voting locations for each precinct:
Election Day Voting locations
|Precinct
|Location
|Bald Mountain
|Todd Fire Department
|Beaver Dam
|Beaver Dam Fire Department
|Blowing Rock
|Blowing Rock Clubhouse
|Blue RIdge
|Laurel Fork Baptist Church
|Boone 1
|Watauga County Administration Building
|Boone 2
|ASU Plemmons Student Union - Blue Ridge Ballroom
|Brushy Fork
|Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute BLDG 460
|Cove Creek
|Zionville Fire Department Station 2
|Elk
|Stewart Simmons Fire Department
|Laurel Creek
|Cove Creek Fire Department
|Meat Camp
|Meat Camp Fire Department
|Boone 3
|Agricultural Conference Center
|New River 1
|Boone Town Chambers
|New River 2
|Three Forks Baptist Association
|New River 3
|National Guard Armory
|North Fork
|Edgar Eller's Garage
|Shawneehaw
|Matney Community Center
|Stony Fork
|Deep Gap Fire Department
|Watauga
|Foscoe Fire Department
|Beach Mountain
|Buckeye Recreation Center
On the 2022 Primary Ballot
Below are the candidates on the 2022 Republican primary ballot in Watauga County.
U.S. Senate (vote for one): Marjorie K. Eastman, David Flaherty, Benjamin E. Griffiths, Kenneth Harper, Jr., Pat McCrory, Charles Kenneth Moss, Lichia Sibhatu, Debora Tshiovo, Mark Walker, Jen Banwart, Ms. Lee A. Brian, Leonard L. Bryant, Ted Budd and Drew Bulecza
U.S. House of Representatives District 5 (vote for one): Virginia Foxx and Michael Ackerman
N.C. Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5 (vote for one): Victoria E. Prince, April C. Wood and Trey Allen
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9 (vote for one): Beth Freshwater Smith ad Donna Stroud
N.C. Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11 (vote for one): Michael J. Stading and Charlton L. Allen
N.C. State Senate District 47 (vote for one): Ralph Hise and Deanna Ballard
N.C. District Court Judge District 24 Seat 1 (vote for one): Tom McMurray and Matt Rupp
Board of Education (vote for three): Gary L. Childers, Chad Cole, Ron Cutlip, Jay Fenwick, Jennie Hanifan, Dustin Cole Kerley and Marshall Ashcraft
Below are the candidates on the 2022 Democratic primary ballot in Watauga County.
U.S. Senate (vote for one): James L. Carr, Jr., Robert Colon, Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Constance (Lov) Johnson, Tobias LaGrone, B. K. Maginnis, Rett Newton, Marcus W. Williams, Greg Antoine, Cheri Beasley, Chrelle Booker
Board of Commissioners District 1 (vote for one): Angela Laws King and Carrington Pertalion
Board of Education (vote for three): Gary L. Childers, Chad Cole, Ron Cutlip, Jay Fenwick, Jennie Hanifan, Dustin Cole Kerley and Marshall Ashcraft
Below are the candidates on the 2022 nonpartisan primary ballot in Watauga County.
Board of Education (vote for three): Gary L. Childers, Chad Cole, Ron Cutlip, Jay Fenwick, Jennie Hanifan, Dustin Cole Kerley and Marshall Ashcraft
All three sample ballots can be found at www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOE/notices.aspx.
More information on local candidates can be found at the link below.
Tips for Voters
The following are 12 tips for voters who cast their ballot on Primary Election Day:
1. In the primary election, voters will select nominees for a political party to move on to the November 8 general election. Contests on the ballot include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state and local judges, district attorney, and county offices. In primaries, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose the ballot of any party that has a primary. Libertarians do not have any primaries this year.
2. Voters in approximately 30 municipalities across the state will also go to the polls to elect mayors and city/town council members. These municipal elections occur at the same time and on the same ballot as the primary contests for the general election.
3. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Election Day. Voters in line at 7:30 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.
4. Find your Election Day polling place through the Voter Search or the Polling Place Search.
5. Sample ballots are available through the Voter Search tool. Enter your first and last name to pull up your voter record, then scroll down to the “Your Sample Ballot” section. For more information on primary candidates for the N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals, see the State Board’s Judicial Voter Guide: 2022 Primary Election. The State Board does not provide information about candidates for other contests, but some media outlets and advocacy groups do. Many candidates also have websites and social media accounts. Knowing your candidate choices in advance and being familiar with the ballot will help your voting experience go more quickly.
6. If you are voting by mail and have not returned your ballot, you may not return your ballot to a polling site on Election Day. You may mail your ballot back or return your ballot sealed inside the completed envelope in person to your county board of elections by 5 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day, and must be received by the county board by Friday, May 20. If you mail your ballot on or before Election Day, you may not vote again in person.
7. North Carolina residents may not register to vote on Election Day, unless they become eligible after the April 22 registration deadline due to becoming a U.S. citizen or having their rights restored following a felony conviction.
8. Voters are not required to show photo ID to vote. See Voter ID for details.
9. Voters who need assistance at the polls must request that assistance. Curbside voting is available for voters who are unable to enter the voting place without assistance due to age or disability. Once inside the polling place, voters who experience difficulties should request help from an election worker. For more information, see the Help for Voters with Disabilities page.
10. The State Board asks that all voters respect the right of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately.
11. If you present to vote and your name is not on the voter list, you may request a provisional ballot. About 10 days after an election, voters who cast a provisional ballot can check the status of their ballot with the Provisional Search tool.
12. On Election Night, unofficial results will be updated as they become available on the Election Results Dashboard.
For more information about Election Day voting, please visit Vote in Person on Election Day.
